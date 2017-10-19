Small business owners rally in NE Portland against proposed beverage tax

Small business owners gathered in northeast Portland Thursday to rally against a proposed tax.

The proposed tax would add one and a half cents per ounce on sugar-sweetened drinks.

Many people at the rally said the tax will add up and raise the prices on their products. Business owners believe that will drive customers away.

"The tax is unfairly targeting a big part of our market. When you're talk about food, you're talking about beverage," said Anthony Muhammad with The Fusion Food Pavilion.

"If the concern is the sugar because of health, why not impose the tax on the corporation? Why is the tax imposed to the small businesses," asked one woman at the rally.

The group who proposed the tax says the money will go towards preschool for low income children and other programs to support kids' health. They believe the tax will promote a healthier lifestyle.

