Crime Stoppers offering reward for location of North Plains deadly shooting suspect

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help locating a suspect responsible for a fatal shooting that happened in North Plains.

On Sept. 19, Michael Zven Arch, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Arch was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 28, 40-year-old Christopher Stevens was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

Deputies are still searching for 38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher. Pitcher is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to approach him.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Pitcher.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

