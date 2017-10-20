About 23K gallons of combined storm water and sewage overflows into Willamette River

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said a combined sewer overflow happened Thursday evening from the Southeast Alder Pump Station.

Heavy rains triggered the overflow that began at 7:32 p.m. and stopped 14 minutes later. About 23,000 gallons of storm water mixed with sewage overflowed into the Willamette River.

The pump station is located at Southeast Alder Street and Water Avenue. That pump station, built in 1952, is being upgraded and will be taken offline later this month for two years of construction.

The bureau reports combined sewer overflows are rare, but when they happen the public is advised to avoid contact with the river for 48 hours. In this case, that covers the Willamette River from the Morrison Bridge to the Columbia River confluence.

