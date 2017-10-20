Portland area makes pitch for second Amazon headquarters

One of the world’s most powerful companies could be heading to the Portland area.

Amazon is looking for places to build its second North American headquarters, and cities across the country are submitting their final pitches for this big bid. The deadline was Thursday.

Beaverton, Milwaukie, and Portland have all been proposed as potential HQ2 cities, as well as Clark County in Washington. Exact locations, however, have not been released.

“I think the company is a good company. Coming here will join the other big ones. You got Columbia, you got Nike. It’ll fit in here,” said Todd Spence, who lives in Beaverton.

Amazon says they’re looking for a space that’s equal to their current campus in Seattle. The headquarters there is eight million square feet and is able to house tens of thousands of employees.

Local organizers say this project has forced this region to think big. It’s a plan that could bring billions in investment to the chosen city, and even more to surrounding communities.

“I just don’t want it to wipe out any of the small businesses,” said Portland resident Carol Parker.

Greater Portland Inc. (GPI) has put together proposals for four Portland area cities, and even a regional concept that makes use of sites in all those locations.

GPI says they’ve met Amazon’s criteria, such as suitable buildings, quality of life, and labor force.

“We’re the 24th-largest metro area nationwide with one of the highest percentages of college graduates,” said GPI Board Chairman Wally Van Valkenburg.

“If we have 50,000 coming in here, you gotta times that by two almost. That’s a lot of people coming to this area and you got a lot already,” said Spence.

HQ2 will make room for as many as 50,000 high-paying tech jobs that could average around six-figure salaries.

Amazon says they’ll make their decision sometime next year.

