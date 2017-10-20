Food cart owners in disbelief after business destroyed in fire

Towering flames and powerful explosions rocked downtown Portland on Wednesday after two food carts and 10 cars went up in flames on Southwest 1st and Columbia.

FOX 12 spoke with the owners of one of the destroyed food carts.

Ed Lazor and his girlfriend Nikki Charoendee said they had to run from the flames as their beloved food cart, Lai Thai, went up in flames.

“It’s brought us together and we love each other a lot. Frankly, yesterday we came really close to losing everything. We’re really glad nobody got hurt,” said Lazor.

Owning a food cart was their dream, but now they’re seeing the heartbreaking damage for the first time.

“This is like my baby, you know,” said Charoendee.

Their vision was left scorched, gutted and hardly standing after massive flames and fiery explosions rocked downtown Portland.

Portland fire investigators said a food cart employee was refueling a hot generator, when the fuel spilled, and the fumes spread fast.

The powerful eruption consumed 10 cars and the flames blasted through two food carts.

“We’re asking the same question, what happened? We’re not really sure, we know there was a fire, we tried to put it out not sure how it got started,” said Lazor.

“In the morning we were having fun, cooking and playing. The next thing we know, we had to run - when we came back, there was nothing left for us,” said Charoendee.

“It still seems kind of unreal,” said Lazor.

The couple is still in shock, words don’t come easy.

But the owners said their regular customers are already offering support. They plan to rebuild from the rubble.

“That kind of caring and warmth that’s part of this community we feel part of, it’s wonderful. Honestly, it’s part of why we’re here. We care about people and it’s amazing to see they care so much about us, it helps inspire us,” said Lazor.

Portland fire is still investigating the blaze.

Anyone who would like to keep track on the Lai Thai owners progress, just follow them on their Facebook page.

