Landslide closes section of Washougal River Road

A landslide caused traffic to be diverted away from a road in Washougal Friday morning.

Washougal River Road is closed in both directions, with the closure at mile post four.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported the road closure around 12:30 a.m.

There's no estimate on when the road will reopen because crews said the hillside is unstable.

The Clark County Department of Public Works is at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Wet weather can mean longer commutes and prompt landslide risk. The FOX 12 Weather team sees a weekend full of rain.

