Section of Washougal River Road to remain closed through the weekend

The section of Northeast Washougal River Road covered by debris from a landslide early Friday morning will remain closed through the weekend, according to county officials.

According to Clark County Public Works, crews cleared the debris Friday morning and marked the area with road cones.

A private geotechnical consultant for the county believes more debris could fall back into the roadway, though, due to forecasts calling for high winds and heavy precipitation this weekend.

County officials noted they are particularly concerned with a large fir tree that may have been undermined by the earlier slide and could fall into power lines which cross the road near the slide.

The road is closed for about 100 yards on either side of the slide, with temporary signs placed to alert drivers to the closure.

"We understand this is an inconvenience," Scott Wilson, Public Works Road Maintenance and Safety Division manager, said in a release. "However, we always want to err on the side of caution for public safety."

The county is advising drivers to use alternative routes to bypass the closure and has provided a map on the county’s website.

