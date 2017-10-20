Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 20 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 20

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. 

The story of the father of Claymation, Oregon native Will Vinton, is being told in a new documentary. To learn more about the project, visit the movie’s Kickstarter page

“Only the Brave,” which depicts the real-life firefighters who battled a massive fire in Arizona, is in theaters now. The filmmakers have set up a campaign for anyone interested in supporting wildland firefighters and their families. Information on donating can be found here

