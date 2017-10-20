Body of woman swept into water recovered on S. Oregon coast

The body of a woman swept into the water has been recovered on the southern Oregon coast.

Karen Marie Dunlap, 57, of Gold Beach, was at the South Jetty of the Rogue River when she went missing at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said it is believed a large wave swept her out into the ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, Gold Beach Police Department and Curry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search at 10 a.m. Friday. Police said sea and weather conditions made the ocean shores very dangerous in the area.

By Friday afternoon, police said Dunlap’s body had been found.

Witnesses reported seeing a body in the Rogue River near the area of the sand spit where Dunlap was last seen.

Deputies recovered the body and it was later identified as Dunlap.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.