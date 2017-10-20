Woman swept into ocean in S. Oregon; search canceled due to haza - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman swept into ocean in S. Oregon; search canceled due to hazardous conditions

Karen Marie Dunlap (Photo released by Oregon State Police) Karen Marie Dunlap (Photo released by Oregon State Police)
GOLD BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

The search for a woman swept into the Pacific Ocean in southern Oregon has been canceled due to hazardous conditions.

Karen Marie Dunlap, 57, of Gold Beach, was at the South Jetty of the Rogue River when she went missing at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said it is believed a large wave swept her out into the ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, Gold Beach Police Department and Curry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search efforts. 

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search at 10 a.m. Friday. Police said sea and weather conditions have made the ocean shores very dangerous in the area.

A surf advisory is in effect through 11 p.m. Friday in the Gold Beach area.

