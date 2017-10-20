Vancouver hiker killed in fall east of Mount St. Helens

Authorities say a 66-year-old Vancouver woman was killed in a fall from a trail east of Mount St. Helens.

The Columbian reported Thursday that Linda Cawley had hiked about 2 1/2 miles with a group on Lava Canyon Trail when she fell at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Skamania County Undersheriff Pat Bond says she reportedly stumbled after some kind of quick movement and then fell into Muddy River, going over three waterfalls.

Bond says her body was recovered.

