Vancouver hiker killed in fall east of Mount St. Helens - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver hiker killed in fall east of Mount St. Helens

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV file image KPTV file image
VANCOUVER, WA (AP) -

Authorities say a 66-year-old Vancouver woman was killed in a fall from a trail east of Mount St. Helens.

The Columbian reported Thursday that Linda Cawley had hiked about 2 1/2 miles with a group on Lava Canyon Trail when she fell at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Skamania County Undersheriff Pat Bond says she reportedly stumbled after some kind of quick movement and then fell into Muddy River, going over three waterfalls.

Bond says her body was recovered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.