‘Ghosted’ star Adam Scott talks to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

‘Ghosted’ star Adam Scott talks to MORE

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

You probably recognize Adam Scott from his role on “Parks and Recreation.”

Now he’s on FOX in the new comedy series “Ghosted.”

The show is full of laughs and is entertaining audiences with its homages to the 1980’s.

MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich chatted with Adam about his work on “Ghosted” and what he likes about the show.

Stephanie and Adam also bonded over how both of them are freaked out by nutria, which are in Oregon.

“Ghosted” airs on FOX on Sunday nights.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.    

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.