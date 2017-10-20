Drivers ticketed in Vancouver enforcement operation for not registering cars in WA

Seven drivers were given tickets Friday morning as part of an enforcement operation focused on people living in Washington who are not registering their cars in the state.

Four troopers and one sergeant with Washington State Patrol were at Glenwood Elementary School and Laurin Middle School looking for around 30 vehicles with out-of-state plates that have been seen dropping students off at the schools.

It was the third time troopers were at the schools, but Friday was the first time conducting enforcement. The previous trips were for observation purposes.

A total of 18 drivers were contacted Friday and seven were given tickets with a maximum fine of $1,122.

A Washington State Patrol spokesman said those who were given tickets were notified by mail at least once in September to register their vehicles.

“As with any enforcement, the goal is compliance,” said Trooper Will Finn.

WSP reports receiving multiple complaints on the issue since the start of the school year in early September.

One driver was also cited Friday for failure to secure a child with a seatbelt.

“Troopers will continue looking for non-registered vehicles across the state, especially in Clark County, due to the proximity to the state of Oregon,” according to WSP.

Earlier this month, Vancouver police also launched a program to encourage people living in Washington to get Washington plates.

The city reported up to 9.7 percent of Vancouver residents have their vehicles registered in another state, which results in potential lost revenue of $300,000 annually that is allocated to Transportation Improvement Program projects.

