Michael Nelms was determined to do whatever it took to avoid "life under a bridge" after he became homeless over a decade ago.

So he took to the remote Oregonian wilderness.

"The Big Lonely" shares Michael's story.

While Michael has since passed, FOX 12's Wayne Garcia interviewed the film's director about capturing Michael's isolated life.

"The Big Lonely" airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on PDX TV.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.