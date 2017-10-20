Oil spill shuts down road, boat ramp in Fairview area - KPTV - FOX 12

Oil spill shuts down road, boat ramp in Fairview area

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) -

An oil spill shut down Northeast 223rd Avenue between Sandy Boulevard and Marine Drive in the Fairview area Friday.

Multnomah County crews reported the closure around noon. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

The oil spill also closed the Chinook Landing boat ramp during the cleanup process. 

Multnomah County workers said several 55-gallon barrels believed to be full of used motor oil leaked from a vehicle that was driving on 223rd Avenue north of Sandy Boulevard.

“The spilled oil is an environmental hazard and a safety risk for drivers during wet weather,” according to a Multnomah County statement.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Northeast Marine Drive and Airport Way during the road closure.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.