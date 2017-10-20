Oil spill shuts down road, boat ramp in Fairview area

An oil spill shut down Northeast 223rd Avenue between Sandy Boulevard and Marine Drive in the Fairview area Friday.

Multnomah County crews reported the closure around noon. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

The oil spill also closed the Chinook Landing boat ramp during the cleanup process.

Multnomah County workers said several 55-gallon barrels believed to be full of used motor oil leaked from a vehicle that was driving on 223rd Avenue north of Sandy Boulevard.

“The spilled oil is an environmental hazard and a safety risk for drivers during wet weather,” according to a Multnomah County statement.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Northeast Marine Drive and Airport Way during the road closure.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.