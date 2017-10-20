Stark Street to reopen near Mt. Hood Community College after months of construction

A section of Southeast Stark Street that has been closed for months near Mt. Hood Community College due to construction is set to reopen Friday.

The stretch of road from Troutdale Road to Corbeth Lane has been closed since late June. Crews installed a 150-footlong culvert that carries Beaver Creek under the street.

The street was scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Friday.

Crews excavated about 40 feet down from the roadway to remove an old failed culvert and installed a new fish-friendly version.

A large canyon was also excavated so that the longer and wider steel culvert could be built, along with concrete head walls to protect the culvert and Stark Street during high creek flows.

Multnomah County workers said the new culvert will improve upstream migration for salmon and the downstream movement of wood and sediment.

The old culvert was around 10 square feet. The new culvert is 40 feet wide and 20 feet high.

Rainfall in September and October created construction challenges, as well as groundwater that had to be pumped from the work zone throughout the project.

The original reopening date of Oct. 6 was extended by two weeks.

Remaining tasks, such as landscaping and placing top soil, can be performed without closing the road to traffic.

One lane will be closed at times next week, with flaggers directing two-way traffic in the open lane.

The new longer culvert under Stark Street will also allow Multnomah County to widen Stark Street between Kane Road/257th and Troutdale Road to two lanes in each direction, along with sidewalks and bike lanes. The road widening is tentatively scheduled for 2020.

The county plans to improve two other culverts on Beaver Creek in the next two years to open several upstream miles of habitat to threatened coho salmon and steelhead trout.

