Police: Woman shot on street corner in SE Portland

Police officers said one woman was injured after being hit by gunfire while standing on a street corner in southeast Portland Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct responded to the scene near the area of Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 67th Avenue just after 2 p.m.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene they found the woman suffering from a non-life-threating gunshot injury. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the woman was standing at the intersection of Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 67th Avenue when she heard a pop then realized she had been shot.

Police are continuing the investigate the incident, but investigators said they do not believe there is a danger to the community at the time based on their current information. There was no suspect information released by investigators.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

