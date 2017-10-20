Police: Woman used stolen credit card to buy gift cards in Tuala - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Woman used stolen credit card to buy gift cards in Tualatin

Surveillance images of the suspect (Courtesy: Tualatin Police Department) Surveillance images of the suspect (Courtesy: Tualatin Police Department)
Tualatin police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman in a theft and fraud case.

According to police, the suspect stole the victim's purse from their cart while they shopped at a Tualatin grocery store. 

The suspect then used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards on Oct. 18.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #17-2921.

