Jury convicts man of murder for shooting, killing two men outside NE Portland bar

A jury convicted a man on charges including aggravated murder for shooting and killing two men outside a bar in northeast Portland.

Robert Jermaine Richardson Jr., 23, was arrested in October 2015.

Police responded to a shooting outside the Hour Glass Pub on Northeast 74th and Glisan Street the night of Oct. 2, 2015.

Eric Jacob Takemoto, 30, and Anthony Michael Howard, 42, were killed. A third man survived the shooting.

Investigators said Takemoto, Howard and other friends were celebrating the birthday of Howard’s younger brother when Richardson got into a fight with the group outside the bar.

Family members said Howard pushed Richardson after the initial shots were fired in an attempt to stop him from shooting anyone else. They said Howard’s actions were heroic.

Richardson had been arrested in May 2015 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine, but he was released from jail.

Police said Richardson was also suspected of being inside a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood the day of the murders.

Richardson was convicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder with a firearm, attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30.

