Forest Grove man convicted of using bomb in attempted murder of estranged wife

Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.More >
The 15-year-old boy accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire that burned more than 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge is facing charges including reckless burning and unlawful possession of fireworks.More >
Washington State Patrol troopers were at Glenwood Elementary School and Laurin Middle School looking for around 30 vehicles with out-of-state plates that have been seen dropping students off at the schools.More >
A person of interest in a Highway 212 crash that critically injured a Multnomah University women’s basketball player has been located in a hospital by police.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Plans for a Nestle water bottling plant in Cascade Locks continue to move forward, in spite of a voter-approved ballot measure prohibiting such a plant in Hood River County.More >
Images from a drone helped lead to the arrest of the man accused of shooting it down over a southern Oregon park.More >
Officers said Eliana Duff and Jesse Goodman are believed to be together and they were last seen Wednesday.More >
Oregon State Police said a college student and basketball player with the Multnomah University's women's basketball team was rushed to Oregon Health and Science University on Wednesday morning after she was hit head-on by another driver.More >
