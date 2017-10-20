Forest Grove man convicted of using bomb in attempted murder of estranged wife

A Forest Grove man was convicted on charges including attempted murder for setting off a bomb outside the home where his estranged wife was sleeping.

Timothy Ray Holycross, 57, was arrested in June.

The investigation began in May when police responded to an explosion on the 2900 block of 22nd Place near Bard Park.

Investigators said evidence of a large pipe bomb was discovered in the area. The explosion sent shrapnel nearly 100 yards away from the explosion site.

Detectives determined the bomb was set off outside a home where Holycross’ estranged wife was sleeping with another man.

Holycross had a stalking order against him from the woman, according to police.

Holycross was arrested after a warrant was served at his home.

He was convicted Friday by a jury after a four-day trial on six counts of attempted aggravated murder, as well as charges of manufacturing and possession of a destructive device, first-degree arson, criminal mischief, violation of a stalking protective order and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Holycross is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.

