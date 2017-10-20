Family gives update on teen hit in deadly Vancouver head-on crash

A head-on crash on Interstate 5 turned the life of a 17-year-old girl upside down, killing the driver and sending the teen to the hospital in critical condition.

Photos taken from the scene a few weeks ago show how Chloe Yates’ car was crunched and make it hard to believe anyone could have survived the crash.

No longer in critical condition, Yates’ doctors said she is in good spirits, and her family is helping her recover.

Andrew Yates said his daughter has been strong since her crash, but the family doesn’t know what's next for the teen. She was left with several broken bones and has undergone several surgeries.

Now, he said, they just have to wait.

“The emotional side of things for her right now are incredibly tough, incredibly tough,” he told FOX 12. “She's having a very difficult time understanding why, and dealing with what is to come.”

Officials still don't know why the driver, who died in the crash, smashed head-on into Yates. While troopers wait on blood tests from the medical examiner, the girl’s family is focusing on the love people are sharing.

“We would like to thank the community of Woodland. The amount of people who want to help us out is absolutely overwhelming,” Andrews Yates said Friday.

Her parents say that Yates’ loved ones are doing everything they can to help, from the friend who stayed with her at the scene of the crash to the ones trying to organize a charity Zumba event.

Those displays of generosity are some of the many things they said are thankful for following this horrible incident.

“it is really easy for me to draw strength from the fact that we still have her. She's still here,” Andrew Yates said. “I get to kiss her on her forehead every day, multiple times.”

A GoFundMe campaign started to help the family has generated more than $7,000 since the crash.

