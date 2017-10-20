Portland actress shares her '#Metoo' story of sexual harassment in Hollywood

From playing an intrepid detective on NBC’s “Grimm”, to the cheeky friend on IFC’s “Portlandia,” Portland actress Katie O’Grady has taken on countless characters. This week, though, she’s playing the role of an honest and vulnerable woman revealing a heartbreaking secret.

“I wasn’t really sure why I was putting it out there. I just felt compelled to.”

A few days after news broke of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal, the hashtag #MeToo started trending on social media with women sharing stories of similar harassment and sexual assault.

O’Grady took a brave step and shared her own #MeToo story on Facebook.

In 2005, she was an up and coming actress working in Hollywood. She was looking for her next role and a powerful producer, who she is not naming, offered to discuss her career over dinner.

Right away, though, O’Grady told FOX 12 he wanted something else.

“Have sex,” O’Grady said, bluntly. “Before dinner, after dinner or during dinner. And I think I remember laughing and saying, ‘Oh, you’re so funny! We’re at a restaurant!’ And I think he said something to the effect of, ‘Well, there’s a bathroom.’”

O’Grady brushed off his advances, but after dinner, she said the producer wanted a ride to his car.

“I didn’t want to do it, but I did it. I did it and I let him in my car,” she recalled. “My heart was pounding and I was so scared. And I honestly thought in that moment, ‘This is the part where I get raped.’”

The producer fondled the straps on O’Grady’s dress, but then, luckily, he left. O’Grady’s been ashamed of the incident for years, but she said the women speaking up about Harvey Weinstein inspired her.

“I am so grateful for the women who came out because they’ve just set the rest of us free.”

O’Grady is not only a working actress, she’s an acting teacher. She said this is a transformative, teachable moment for Hollywood’s next generation, both the would-be perpetrators and the women who will no longer be victimized.

“Now I know. You get up and you go. You get up and you leave.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.