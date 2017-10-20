Woman stabbed with garden shears near church in SE Portland; suspect in custody

A woman was stabbed with garden shears near a church in southeast Portland and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police responded to the Mount Scott Presbyterian Church on the 5500 block of Southeast 73rd Avenue at 5:51 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived and located a woman with a stab wound. Medical aid was provided and the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The suspect was located at the crime scene and taken into custody.

Investigators said there had been an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect. Police said the suspect used garden shears to stab the victim.

The case remains under investigation, according to police.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

