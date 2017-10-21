Portland caregiver accused of trying to smother patient with pillow

A southeast Portland caregiver is now facing criminal charges, accused of trying to smother a patient with a pillow.

Investigators said 21-year-old Henry Woolner is a certified nursing assistant who was working at Gracelen Terrace, a long-term nursing facility on Southeast Boise Street.

According to court documents, Woolner was caught by another employee as he held a pillow over the face of a 67-year-old dementia patient.

The court records state that the witness told investigators Woolner pushed down harder on the pillow the more noise the victim made.

Investigators also said that after the witness yelled out toward Woolner to stop he appeared surprised, then fluffed the pillow and placed it on the victim's chest, saying he was just messing around.

The witness told investigators the patient was red and gasping for air and that there were red marks on the victim’s forehead and neck. A later examination by a nurse found some bruising on the victim’s forehead and lower neck area.

Court documents state that Woolner told police he was defending himself from an aggressive patient and that the pillow was only on the victim’s face for a few seconds.

Woolner now faces a charge of felony strangulation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.