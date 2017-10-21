Volunteers warn Gorge neighbors of new hazard: landslides

The fear of fire may be behind people living in the Gorge, but now those people face a different risk – landslides caused by heavy rain expected this weekend.

Dozens of volunteers hit the streets Friday night to warn their neighbors of potential flooding. There is a flash flood watch in the Gorge through the weekend, and emergency crews said they know after the Eagle Creek Fire that the area could get especially hazardous.

Volunteers met at Rooster Rock State Park in Corbett Friday night, with each group receiving a list of neighborhoods in the Gorge where they were to focus their efforts.

The volunteers chose to head out ahead of the heavy rain and at night to make sure they’d catch families at home. They brought along resource packets to hand out with information about landslides and what to do during a flash flood watch.

“This is more of a just helping backing up the deputies, being some hands and feet as we’re going to be handing out fliers and things for residents up here,” Jane Merhar, a citizen patrol volunteer with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Volunteers planned to knock on more than 100 doors Friday night, all homes that were all under a Level Three evacuation during the Eagle Creek Fire.

“The Gorge is a beautiful place, and with that beauty comes some risk,” Multnomah County Director of Emergency Management Chris Voss said.

Emergency management crews said they hope the information inside the resource packets is empowering and not only provides helpful tips but also ways people can watch for changing conditions and know when it’s time to leave if need be.

The county has the information from the packets available online at MultCo.US.

