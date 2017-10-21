Deputies: Two in custody after standoff on SR-14

Police activity caused traffic backups and delays in both directions on SR-14 near 164th Avenue in Vancouver Friday night.

Washington State Patrol said a deputy pulled over a stolen car on SR-14 at around 9:45 p.m. The driver of the car was taken into custody, but the passenger refused to come out of the car.

That's when the deputy called for backup from Vancouver Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

WSP said officers were able to convince the passenger to get out of the car a few hours later, and the scene was clear just after 11 p.m.

East VanWA - SR14/164th St - All lanes OPEN! 2 detained after traffic stop of stolen vehicle. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) October 21, 2017

