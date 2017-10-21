Deputies: Two in custody after standoff on SR-14

A Clark County woman said her puppy was snatched right out of her hands during a sale that went horribly wrong.More >
A 26-year-old Hubbard man accidentally shot and killed himself while duck hunting in rural Sherwood, according to deputies.More >
It’s not too often you see people turn themselves into the police, but that’s exactly what one Michigan man did after he lost a bet with the police department.More >
Authorities have closed the investigation into the death of a young Chicago woman whose body was found in a hotel's walk-in freezer, saying it was accidental and there was no reason to suspect foul play.More >
It was Senior Night at Milwaukie High School, but for quarterback Grey Andreasen-VanOtten, Friday night at the stadium was even more memorable.More >
A judge has thrown out a former security guard's purported confession to killing a woman at the central Oregon community college where he worked.More >
An Oregon teenager said his e-cigarette blew up in his face, and now he’s in Portland recovering.More >
Portland police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened in southeast Portland Thursday morning.More >
A 21-year-old man was arrested for DUII Saturday morning after a head-on crash injured two people on Southwest Capitol Highway.More >
The National Weather Service Portland issued the warning just before 3:30 p.m. It is valid until 11:30 a.m. Sunday.More >
