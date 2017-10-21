Milwaukie QB gets sweet surprise for Senior Night

It was Senior Night at Milwaukie High School, but for quarterback Grey Andreasen-VanOtten, Friday night at the stadium was even more memorable.

His older sister Allison had not watched her brother play football since he was a freshman. She is currently serving in the Navy.

Allison knew tonight was Grey’s last home football game as a Mustang, and she couldn't miss it, leading her to plan a fantastic surprise.

Alison will be home for just 24-hours before she heads back. Earlier in the day Friday she surprised her younger sister when the family picked her up from school.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.