Police: 21-year-old man arrested for DUII after head-on crash on SW Capitol Hwy

A 21-year-old man was arrested for DUII Saturday morning after a head-on crash injured two people on Southwest Capitol Highway.

Police rushed to Capitol Highway and Freeman Street just before 2 a.m.

Portland police said the driver of a blue 2000 BMW 323 was driving southbound on Capitol Highway when the car drifted into the northbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on into a Subaru Impreza that was going northbound.

Officers immediately contacted the driver and passenger in the BMW and driver and two passengers in the Subaru.

The passenger in the BMW suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

A female passenger in the Subaru was also taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Team investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the BMW, 21-year-old Garret W. Scheckla, was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. He was charged with DUII, assault in the third degree, reckless driving, and three counts of reckless endangering.

Southwest Capitol Highway was closed during this investigation but has since reopened.

