Two people hurt in crash on SW Capitol Hwy

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash on Southwest Capitol Highway early Saturday morning.

Police rushed to Capitol Highway and Freeman Street just before 2 a.m.

Portland police said the driver of a blue 2000 BMW 323 was driving southbound on Capitol Highway when the car drifted into the northbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on into a Subaru Impreza that was going northbound.

Officers immediately contacted the driver and passenger in the BMW and driver and two passengers in the Subaru.

The passenger in the BMW suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

A female passenger in the Subaru was also taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Team investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and the driver of the BMW was taken into custody at the scene.

Southwest Capitol Highway was closed during this investigation but has since reopened.

The names of the drivers and passengers have not been released.

