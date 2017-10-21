Downed tree, damaged power line cause road closure in SW Portland

A downed tree and a damaged power line have closed a section of Southwest Vista Avenue.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said one tree came down at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

PBOT said an urban forester has been called in to remove the tree. After the tree is moved, PGE will come in and make repairs to the power line affected.

Southwest Vista Avenue is closed in both directions between Southwest Carter Lane and Southwest Clifton Street. PBOT said the road will be closed for most of the day.

