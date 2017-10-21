Deputies: 26-year-old Hubbard man accidentally shot, killed himself while duck hunting

A 26-year-old Hubbard man accidentally shot and killed himself while duck hunting in rural Sherwood, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 19200 block of Southwest Cipole Road just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, Creed V. Brattain IV was duck hunting when he unintentionally fired his shotgun while attempting to pull it up a small hill.

Emergency personal attempted life-saving measures but Brattain was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brattain was hunting with another man when the incident occurred. The other man, who has not been identified, stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The sheriff's office said a thorough investigation by deputies and the medical examiner determined the incident to be a tragic accident.

