Flash Flood Warning issued for areas affected by the Eagle Creek Fire

A Flash Flood Warning was issued Saturday for the Eagle Creek burn area.

The National Weather Service Portland issued the warning just before 3:30 p.m. The warning is valid until 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Flash flood warning for the Eagle Creek Burn area. Small slides reported & heavy rain will continue. Worsening conditions expected. https://t.co/XmSiYFB8eo — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 21, 2017

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue has reported that four small slides were seen along Interstate 84 between milepost 25 and milepost 35 but they are not affecting traffic at this time.

People are asked to drive carefully while traveling along I-84.

The NWS said weather conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

