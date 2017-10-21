Attic fire damages home in Beaverton, no injuries reported

An attic fire caused minor damage to a Beaverton home Saturday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they were called out to the 15000 block of Southwest Wheaton Lane on the report of a house fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

All residents, including pets, evacuated the home safely.

TVF&R said the home received minor smoke, fire and water damage.

A TVF&R investigator determined the cause of the fire to a malfunctioning bathroom fan.

