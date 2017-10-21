Police: 20-year-old man arrested in connection to SE Portland shooting

Portland police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened in southeast Portland.

On Thursday morning, police responded to 1715 Southeast Tacoma Street on the report of a dropped 911 call. As police were in route to the 7-Eleven, a store employee called 911 again to say a man had been shot in the parking lot.

At the scene, officers and medical personnel spoke with the victim and treated him before he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury was described as non life-threatening.

Police learned the suspect drove away in a burgundy four-door sedan but the sedan struck a tree before leaving the scene. The sedan was believed to have significant front damage.

On Saturday, police located the sedan near Southwest 19th Avenue and Southwest Vermont Street. Just after officers found the vehicle they saw a man approach the car, enter, and then exit it. The man then returned to a nearby apartment complex.

More officers, along with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), were called to the scene where members of SERT devised a plan to safely take the suspect into custody.

Police said SERT arrested the suspect, Devyn M. Julkowski, near the intersection of SW 19th Avenue and SW Vermont Street.

According to police, a firearm was found inside the sedan.

Julkowski was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Julkowski is asked to call Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0400 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.