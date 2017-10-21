Beaverton police raise money for Special Olympics during annual 'Tip-A-Cop' event

Beaverton police officers were serving meals to locals Saturday for the annual "Tip-A-Cop" event.

Officers were out at the Red Robin Restaurant on Southwest Canyon Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The officers helped Red Robin employees serve food, and raised money through tips for the Special Olympics.

"This gives us a great opportunity to actually have a conversation with people in our community. If I stop you for a traffic stop, whether I issue a citation or a warning, you are probably not going to be comfortable having a conversation," said Public Information Officer Mike Rowe. "That's not the best time to just have a conversation, and just realize your police officers are no different than you."

Tip-A-Cop was held at all Red Robin locations in the state of Oregon Saturday.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

