Girls Build getting back on their feet with help from community after trailer trashed, tools stolen

The executive director for local non-profit Girls Build, Katie Hughes, is getting the organization back on its feet after an overwhelming amount of donations from the community.

Girls Build received a huge surprise from “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe last month: a new trailer full of supplies for their organization. But then they learned on Monday that gift was broken into, trashed, and had a number of tools stolen.

Now, tens of thousands of dollars in donations and tools are coming their way.

On Saturday, Hughes went on local radio show “Around the House with Eric G” on KXL to tell her story.

“The generosity has far exceeded anything that I would’ve thought at that moment when the break-in happened, and far exceeded anything that we were expecting this year in the Girls Build world. And so it’s really been truly amazing,” said Hughes.

Being in the limelight isn’t something Hughes is used to.

“It’s been a real whirlwind,” she said.

It started with a surprise from television star Mike Rowe.

Hughes admits, “I am embarrassed to say I did not know who Mike Rowe was.”

Just when she was ready to jump back into her girls’ programming, someone broke into and trashed their brand new trailer.

“A lot of tools companies have stepped up and said, ‘We’ll cover what was stolen,’ and then they’ll say, ‘What about a wish list?’” she said.

Hughes and the co-owners of Tiny Innovations, the company that built her trailer, jumped on the mic Saturday to thank the community.

“Anytime there’s a problem, there’s so much more good that can come out of it and there’s just so much more opportunity to grow,” said Ryan Donato, co-owner of Tiny Innovations.

“Number one: Maybe it’s okay that we come out ahead on that a little bit. But coming out ahead makes it so we can actually serve more people. We can actually do our mission in a much bigger and better way without having to scrape together every single thing,” said Hughes.

Donations have replaced the broken locks, trashed interior, and so much more.

“Watching that and watching people come together as a community and people across the country even stepping up, that’s super cool,” said radio host Eric Goranson.

In addition to everyone that’s donated to help Girls Build move forward, Tiny Innovations is also donating their time and tools to get the trailer back to what it was before the break-in.

Hughes says, with all of the donations they’ve received, Girls Build will be able to use their mobile workshop for more programming and be able to travel farther distances to do it.

