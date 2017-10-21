Clark Co. woman says puppy was snatched from her during sale gone wrong

A Clark County woman said her puppy was snatched right out of her hands during a sale that went horribly wrong.

Linda tells FOX 12 that she was trying to find a loving home for her 9-week-old French Bulldog named Annie.

Linda said she's been texting with a potential buyer for two weeks after advertising the dog online. Annie was for sale for $5,000.

But Linda said when she met the buyer in at a Chevron station in Battle Ground, the woman used fake cash, snatched the puppy and took off.

“I quickly saw that it was fake. Fake $100 bills, and I said 'I’m sorry this is not going to work.' She grabbed the puppy from me and ran to the car and threw the puppy to the woman in the passenger seat and drove off,” said Linda. “It's wrong, it's all wrong. I want my dog back."

Linda said the woman was driving an older, white Chrysler LeBaron

Anyone with information, or see the puppy for sale, please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

