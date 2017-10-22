5-car pileup slows traffic on I-205 - KPTV - FOX 12

5-car pileup slows traffic on I-205

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Brian Furrer Courtesy: Brian Furrer
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A five-car pileup slowed down traffic on I-205 Saturday night.

The crash happened just at around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Airport Way.

Five cars were involved but there’s no word on whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.