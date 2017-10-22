Man killed after crashing into building in SE Portland

A 21-year-old man was killed after crashing into a building in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers rushed to the Courtyard on Stark Apartments on the report of a building collapse just after 2 a.m.

Police said before the crash, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was going north on Southeast 135th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to turn onto Southeast Stark Street and crashed into the building.

Police said the building then collapsed on the Tacoma.

The 21-year-old driver died as a result of his injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The damaged building was an unoccupied office attached to the apartment complex.

No one in the apartment complex was injured or displaced because of this crash according to police.



Based on information learned in the investigation, officers believe speed and intoxication were factors in this crash.

