Officers investigate shooting in Concordia neighborhood, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Portland Police said officers responded to the 5200 block of Northeast 24th Avenue at 3:06 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they searched for suspects and victims of the shooting. No suspects or injured victims were located or reported to have arrived at area hospitals, according to Portland Police.

Police later found evidence of gunfire on Northeast 24th Avenue, as well as a home with multiple bullet strikes. According to police, people were inside the home that was hit, but no one was hurt.

Investigators believe the suspects involved in this shooting arrived and left in a vehicle. At this time there is no suspect or vehicle description to provide.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

