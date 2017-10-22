Teen killed in crash on I-84 in Wasco Co.

An 18-year-old girl from The Dalles was killed in a crash on I-84 Sunday morning.

Oregon State Police said crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-84 near milepost 76 west of the Rowena Exit just before 6 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2011 Kia Rio sedan was traveling westbound on the highway and for unknown reasons, left the roadway into the ditch, and collided with a tree.

OSP said the driver, Aileen Pineda-Garcia, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said that both speed and weather were likely a contributing factor in the crash.

Pineda-Garcia was confirmed to have been wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.

Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by Mid-Columbia Fire Department and ODOT.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.