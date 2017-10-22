PGE outages continue after weekend storm

Many people around the Portland Metro Area are still in the dark this afternoon after storms caused power outages Sunday.

Here are the latest power outage numbers as of 1:10 p.m. according to Portland General Electric's website:

Clackamas Co.: 2,559 customers affected

Washington Co.: 1,078 customers affected

Multnomah Co.: 780 customers affected

A landslide and downed power lines have also forced Southeast Oxbow Road to close in Multnomah County.

ALL DAY road closure at SE Oxbow and Hosner down to Oxbow Park due to landslide and down power lines. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/h4CxnepS9J — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 22, 2017

A Metro Parks spokesperson says the Salmon Homecoming event at Oxbow Park is canceled because of the road closure.

