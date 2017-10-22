PGE outages continue after weekend storm - KPTV - FOX 12

PGE outages continue after weekend storm

Many people around the Portland Metro Area are still in the dark this afternoon after storms caused power outages Sunday.

Here are the latest power outage numbers as of 1:10 p.m. according to Portland General Electric's website:

  • Clackamas Co.: 2,559 customers affected
  • Washington Co.: 1,078 customers affected
  • Multnomah Co.: 780 customers affected

A landslide and downed power lines have also forced Southeast Oxbow Road to close in Multnomah County. 

A Metro Parks spokesperson says the Salmon Homecoming event at Oxbow Park is canceled because of the road closure.

