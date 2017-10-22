Mountain Wave Search and Rescue warns of landslide risk along In - KPTV - FOX 12

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue warns of landslide risk along Interstate 84

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

Landslides were triggered along Interstate 84 Saturday afternoon following heavy rainfall in the Columbia River Gorge, according to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

While the landslides were small and did not seem to affect traffic, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue urged drivers, via Twitter, to use caution.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for burn areas caused by the Eagle Creek Fire. 

The Oregon Department of Transportation set up signs along the highway warning drivers to take it slow and pay attention to fallen debris. 

FOX 12 spoke with a few people in Cascade Locks who said they are not worried about flooding, however, people driving back and forth on the highway should be more concerned.

"It is not tourist season anymore," said Sil'i'pum, a woman who sells salmon in Cascade Locks. "It's all the local traffic that has to worry about how they're going to get to their jobs." 

She added, "A lot of people have to worry about how they're going to get from here to Portland."

The flood watch remained in effect until midday Sunday.   

