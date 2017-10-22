Heavy rain causes combined sewer overflow to Willamette River

Heavy rain this weekend led to a combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River early Sunday.

The combined sewer system flowed into the river at about 1:15 a.m. from multiple outfalls, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services. The overflows are still continuing and the volume is not yet known.

A combined sewer overflow is about 80 percent storm water and 20 percent sanitary sewage, according to the bureau.

Because of increased bacteria in the water, the public is advised to avoid contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours after the combined sewer overflow event ends.

More than two inches of rain fell in Portland on Saturday, and the “atmospheric river” storm system may continue to bring periods of rain to the Portland area through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.