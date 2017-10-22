Fire damages home in Roseburg

A fire damaged a home in Roseburg early Sunday.

Just before 4:40 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 1341 NE Newton Creek Rd., according to the Roseburg Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two-story home fully engulfed. They quickly extinguished the fire and were able to protect surrounding homes from damage.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The home sustained significant structural damage and water damage. A motorcycle inside the garage was destroyed during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

