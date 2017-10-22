Deputies searching for missing hiker in Wildwood Recreation Area

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing hiker in the Wildwood Recreation Area.

Deputies are looking for 34-year-old Nathan Mitchell. He is described as 5’ 8” tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray plaid Pendleton wool shirt, black Columbia rain jacket, brown Columbia hiking boots and a black backpack.

His vehicle was located at the Wildwood Recreation Area. Deputies said Mitchell planned to do a day hike but had not returned.

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue is also taking part in the search for Mitchell.

A few pictures from today's Wildwood search. pic.twitter.com/yez71h1lMg — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 23, 2017

Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911, and anyone with possible tips is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.