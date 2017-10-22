Deputies searching for missing hiker in Wildwood Recreation Area - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for missing hiker in Wildwood Recreation Area

Nathan Mitchell (Photos: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) Nathan Mitchell (Photos: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing hiker in the Wildwood Recreation Area.

Deputies are looking for 34-year-old Nathan Mitchell. He is described as 5’ 8” tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a dark blue/gray plaid Pendleton wool shirt, black Columbia rain jacket, brown Columbia hiking boots and a black backpack.

His vehicle was located at the Wildwood Recreation Area. Deputies said Mitchell planned to do a day hike but had not returned.

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue is also taking part in the search for Mitchell. 

Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911, and anyone with possible tips is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211.

