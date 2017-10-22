Gresham landslide cancels popular Salmon Homecoming event

Though the rain may be wrapped up for now, a soaker on Saturday night led to a landslide in Gresham.

Downed trees and power lines canceled the Salmon Homecoming event at Oxbow Regional Park. It’s about a quarter of a mile down the hill from where the road was blocked off Sunday morning.

Crews made sure everyone was safe, including campers that had to be escorted to safety.

Oxbow Regional Park was going to be closed the rest of the day Sunday.

Metro Parks and Nature Department employees were out on Southeast Oxbow Parkway to deliver the bad news about the event and turn cars around.

ALL DAY road closure at SE Oxbow and Hosner down to Oxbow Park due to landslide and down power lines. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/h4CxnepS9J — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 22, 2017

Even though Metro’s Facebook page says Salmon Homecoming will happen rain or shine, it was too wet and dangerous to carry out.

It was a wet weekend, turning into a complete washout for Oxbow Regional Park’s fall phenomenon.

People would’ve likely seen the annual return of the salmon along the scenic Sandy River had the park been open. Instead, people ran into a roadblock.

Jonathan Schell was on his way to the park to teach an outdoors class Sunday morning.

“I was going to be at Oxbow down at the Happy Camp, I believe. And it’s all flooded,” he said.

“We were just going to come out here for a hike on Oxbow Regional, some of the old growth forest and see some of the salmon. But instead, we had to redo plans,” said Nick Kimminau, who was heading to Salmon Homecoming with a group.

A Metro spokesperson says the river is feet above its normal water level.

“The flooding certainly gets in the way of things and obviously if it gets any higher than what it is… it’s going start causing chaos for the houses around there, too,” said Schell.

Metro is monitoring conditions of the Sandy River and possible erosion in the area. They say the park will be closed until at least Monday morning, when a PGE spokesperson says all power should be restored.

Four PGE customers were affected by the down power lines, which includes park facilities.

