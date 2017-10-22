Corn maze on Sauvie Island damaged by storm - KPTV - FOX 12

Corn maze on Sauvie Island damaged by storm

(Photo: The MAiZE at the Pumpkin Patch / Facebook)
SAUVIE ISLAND

A local corn maze took a hit overnight from the stormy weather and is now partially closed.

The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island posted a photo on Facebook showing that part of the maze was flattened by the storm.

The maze is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pumpkin Patch this year.

