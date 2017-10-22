Two people injured in accidental shooting at Oregon City pub - KPTV - FOX 12

Two people injured in accidental shooting at Oregon City pub

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon City Police are investigating an accidental shooting that left two people injured. 

Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Pub, located at 720 Main St. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Oregon City man had been shot in his hand. 

Police determined that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and that the person who had shot the victim had run away from the scene prior to officers arriving. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. 

Detectives identified and located the male suspect, a 21-year-old Clackamas resident. He is cooperating with the investigation. 

Police determined the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was ruled accidental. 

Police said the suspect also sustained a self-inflicted, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand. 

No one else was injured at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. 

