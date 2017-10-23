Deputy's fingertip bitten off while responding to Washington Co. domestic violence call

A Washington County deputy is in the hospital after authorities say a suspect bit off his finger Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, this started with a domestic violence call that came from family members at a home on Southwest Tracy Ann Court shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Deputies said a 24-year-old man was involved in a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant girlfriend, noting that when they arrived on scene the man and the woman were involved in a “very physical fight."

The deputies tried to break up the fight and calm down others who were in the home at the time who were not cooperating, according to deputies. In fact, another family member got involved in a fight with police.

Washington Co. deputy has part of his finger bitten off allegedly by suspect in d.v. case here. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/4FvJgs22y8 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 23, 2017

According to deputies, the suspect, identified as Eric Rodriguez-Reyes, attacked two deputies, biting off part of the index finger of one of them.

Officials told FOX 12 that finger is not on his dominant hand and that the deputy is now in the hospital.

The second deputy also suffered a minor bite, but he was treated at the scene. The victim in the assault also received minor injuries.

Rodriguez-Reyes was taken into custody and transported in the Washington County Jail on counts of second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, coercion, harassment, resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer and five counts of aggravated harassment for spitting on the police officers.

His father, Francisco Rodriguez-Estrada, was also arrested at the scene and was charged with three counts of harassment, and one count each of interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.

